 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers needed for Avenue of Flags work day
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Volunteers needed for Avenue of Flags work day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Avenue of Flags

A 3.5-mile portion of Military Avenue in Fremont is transformed into the Avenue of Flags four times each year.

 Fremont Tribune files

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Avenue of Flags committee is seeking volunteers to help with cleaning and marking holes.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 2, at Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena to prepare the Avenue of Flags for this season’s kick off on Memorial Day.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News