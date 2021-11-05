Volunteers needed to assist with Avenue of Flags on Veterans Day

Volunteers are needed to help with the Avenue of Flags on Veterans Day.
Set up will begin at 8 a.m., so volunteers are asked to meet at 7:45 a.m. Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.
Take down of the flags is set for 4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 3:45 p.m. at Veterans Park.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
