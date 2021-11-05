 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Volunteers needed to assist with Avenue of Flags on Veterans Day

  • 0
Avenue of Flags

A 3.5-mile portion of Military Avenue in Fremont is transformed into the Avenue of Flags four times each year.

 Fremont Tribune files

Volunteers are needed to help with the Avenue of Flags on Veterans Day.

Set up will begin at 8 a.m., so volunteers are asked to meet at 7:45 a.m. Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.

Take down of the flags is set for 4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 3:45 p.m. at Veterans Park.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News