Volunteers needed to help with Avenue of Flags

Volunteers are needed to help with the set up/take down of the Fremont Avenue of Flags on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

Due to COVID-19, the committee asks that anyone who has recently been ill with any of the virus-like symptoms, recently been on quarantine or currently has a fever, to please stay home. If you wish to wear a mask, feel free to do so.

Water and hand sanitizer will be provided in each trailer.

More than 350 American flags are displayed on Military Avenue from Clarkson Street to Johnson Road. These are casket flags that once draped the caskets of veterans.

Sixty volunteers are typically needed to help make the process run smoothly. With a group that size, the process takes about an hour to complete.

Those who would like to volunteer with set up should meet at the Veterans Park Eternal Flame in front of the YMCA Ice Arena at 7:45 a.m. Those who would like to help with taking down the flags can meet in the same spot at 4:45 p.m.

If there is rain in the forecast, the flags will not be displayed.

