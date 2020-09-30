Volunteers needed to set up flags display

Volunteers are requested to help set up Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Fremont Veterans Park.

Meredith Smith brought Flags for Forgotten Soldiers to Fremont after losing her father, Allen Way (Fremont High School class of 1964) to suicide in August 2017. Way, a Vietnam veteran, struggled with PTSD, had been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and after death was diagnosed with Stage 4 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Flags for Forgotten Soldiers was displayed for the first time in Fremont in 2018.

Volunteers will set up a display of 660 flags that will remain standing for one month as a visual reminder of the veteran lives that are lost every month. For more information, contact fremontavenueofflags@yahoo.com.

