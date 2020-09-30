 Skip to main content
Volunteers needed to set up flags display
Volunteers needed to set up flags display

Flags

The public is invited to the "Flags for Forgotten Soldiers" event at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Park in Fremont. Volunteers will help post the 660 small flags, which represent the estimated number of veterans who die each month due to suicide.

 Vic Rader Photography

Volunteers are requested to help set up Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Fremont Veterans Park.

Meredith Smith brought Flags for Forgotten Soldiers to Fremont after losing her father, Allen Way (Fremont High School class of 1964) to suicide in August 2017. Way, a Vietnam veteran, struggled with PTSD, had been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and after death was diagnosed with Stage 4 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Flags for Forgotten Soldiers was displayed for the first time in Fremont in 2018.

Volunteers will set up a display of 660 flags that will remain standing for one month as a visual reminder of the veteran lives that are lost every month. For more information, contact fremontavenueofflags@yahoo.com.

