Volunteers pick up litter at Fremont parks for KFB's Earth Day cleanup

“And then we also just had several members from the community that had seen the flyer or read about it on social media and called in to sign up,” Vaughan said.

At the end of the day, Vaughan said 25 30-gallon bags of litter were collected at the five sites.

“The majority of the parks were extremely clean, which is great to see,” she said. “I would say that the most litter was collected out at Johnson Lake, which is common just because it is out there in the open where litter is blowing around, and then it easily gets caught down by the shore of the lake area.”

In taking part in the cleanup, Vaughan said the event’s volunteers were extremely motivated to better their community.

“Most people chose a park that was close to their home or that they utilize on a regular basis,” she said. “So being able to get out there and clean up that public space that they utilize was I think meaningful to a lot of people that participated.”

Additionally, Vaughan said the cleanup also helped with KFB’s mission to engage community members in taking a greater responsibility for the local environment.