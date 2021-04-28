Volunteers pick up litter at Fremont parks for KFB's Earth Day cleanup

Fremont volunteers cleared city parks of more than 700 gallons of trash in celebration of Earth Day last week.
On Thursday, Keep Fremont Beautiful hosted its campaign for the Great American Cleanup, which had about 90 Fremont volunteers taking part.
“We hosted several cleanups at public spaces throughout the community, including Ronin Park, Clemmons Park, Johnson Lake and Kiwanis Park, Miller Park and then a Girl Scout troop cleaned up John C. Fremont Park that evening as well,” KFB Executive Director Casey Vaughan said.
The Great American Cleanup is an initiative from Keep America Beautiful that has been running for more than 20 years. In 2019, the program had volunteers picking up more than 40 million pounds of litter.
For KFB’s event, Vaughan said the volunteers were spread out across the various Fremont city parks throughout the day.
“Keep Fremont Beautiful had two to three board members at each location to help distribute tools for the cleanup — litter grabbers, trash bags, gloves — and also to assist with anything that the volunteers needed,” she said.
Several organizations and businesses took part, including Methodist Fremont Health, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, the Fremont Tribune, Carter Cares, Fremont Kiwanis, Fremont High School Key Club, Washington Elementary School Parent Teacher Association and two Girl Scouts troops.
“And then we also just had several members from the community that had seen the flyer or read about it on social media and called in to sign up,” Vaughan said.
At the end of the day, Vaughan said 25 30-gallon bags of litter were collected at the five sites.
“The majority of the parks were extremely clean, which is great to see,” she said. “I would say that the most litter was collected out at Johnson Lake, which is common just because it is out there in the open where litter is blowing around, and then it easily gets caught down by the shore of the lake area.”
In taking part in the cleanup, Vaughan said the event’s volunteers were extremely motivated to better their community.
“Most people chose a park that was close to their home or that they utilize on a regular basis,” she said. “So being able to get out there and clean up that public space that they utilize was I think meaningful to a lot of people that participated.”
Additionally, Vaughan said the cleanup also helped with KFB’s mission to engage community members in taking a greater responsibility for the local environment.
“Each individual organization and business that came out that day and took action is helping to encourage others to do the same in creating a positive impact,” she said.
Vaughan said KFB was thankful to be part of a community that takes pride in maintaining healthy public spaces. Even with Earth Day being over, she said it’s still important to treat every day like it.
“We all have to do our part to restore our natural environment and remember that a healthy environment is not an option, it’s a necessity to our well-being and our survival,” Vaughan said. “And small changes can make such a big impact, so it’s just closely monitoring what you do every day to make sure that you are leaving a small footprint.”