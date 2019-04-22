On Monday, Matthew Roberts and Dacia Kubicek were making a difference — one piece of litter at a time.
The two were among volunteers who swept through five local parks and surrounding neighborhoods picking up trash in observance of Earth Day.
Monday marked the 49th anniversary of a day designed to promote environmental protection. Countries around the world celebrate this day and Keep Fremont Beautiful was among organizations across the nation hosting the Great American Cleanup.
Chilly, drizzly weather didn’t dampen spirits of volunteers at local parks where families, college students and various groups went to help pick up litter.
Leila Hybl, KFB executive director, was at Miller Park with two Midland University students and two other community members.
“At Miller Park, we found a pretty large number of small fish throughout the park from the flood,” Hybl said. “We picked up a lot of those as well as the No. 1 most-littered item — cigarette butts — and then things that are easily camouflaged like the plastic water bottle tops.
“It was a great cleanup,” Hybl added. “We were able to get out to the surrounding neighborhood — four or five blocks — and pick up the right-of-way area between the street and the sidewalk.”
Hybl estimated the crew picked up about 65 pounds of litter from the park and neighborhood.
“Of course, everything was wet, though, so that’s going to add some heft to it,” she said.
Like Miller, soggy conditions didn’t appear to stifle cleanup efforts at Clemmons Park either.
“We had a good turnout,” said Libby Vance, a KFB board member. “We had a family with two young sons and a retired teacher, a couple board members from Keep Fremont Beautiful and other individuals who came.”
Three middle schoolers spent a little bit of their day off from classes to help. Several volunteers, including Roberts and Kubicek, came from ENCOR.
Roberts held a black garbage bag while Kubicek, with a blue-gloved hand, picked a cigarette butt out of a small, wet pile of leaves in a parking lot.
Kubicek put the cigarette butt and other trash in the bag after which Roberts gave her a High Five.
ENCOR volunteers also posed for a picture for Vance, who was pleased with the cleanup efforts.
“We picked up the park in probably a good hour or hour and a half,” Vance said. “It looks like we got it all. It looks very good. We’re happy to do all we can to keep the parks looking nice so we all can enjoy them this summer.”
Hybl pointed out the value of Earth Day.
“A day like this is important to bring awareness to the necessity of keeping our neighborhoods and our parks — all of our green spaces — clear of litter and debris,” she said. “Clean neighborhoods and green spaces make for safer areas. Crime rates are lower and property values increase.”
Hybl pointed out something else.
“Litter attracts more litter,” she said. “If there’s somebody who’s going to litter anyhow, they're more apt to do so if there’s already litter on the ground. By removing litter from our public areas and our neighborhoods that reduces the temptation for others to litter.”
Hybl expressed appreciation for those who turned out to help with the cleanup, adding: “We have great volunteers who support our mission.”