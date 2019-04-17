A cleanup day is planned for 8 a.m. April 27 at Maple Grove Cemetery, just south of Cedar Bluffs.
Volunteers are needed to help clean up the cemetery. Volunteers are asked to bring mowers, weed eaters, rakes, shovels and wheel barrels.
