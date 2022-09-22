 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Volunteers sought for Storm Drain Stenciling Day

  • 0
Event volunteer

A volunteer with the city's Storm Drain Stenciling Program paints a safety message near a storm drain in 2021.

 Courtesy

The City of Fremont Public Works Department is seeking volunteer groups to help spread the word about storm drains as part of an effort to encourage Fremont residents to reduce contaminants making their way to area rivers and creeks.

Storm Drain Stenciling Day, sponsored by Fremont Public Works & Engineering and Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ronin Park, 1777 N. Somers Ave., in Fremont.

The Storm Drain Stenciling Program is open for all volunteers ages 10 and up and youth groups. Interested volunteers should contact Fremont Public Works & Engineering, 402-727-2636, veronica.trujillo@fremontne.gov.

The day will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. and the distribution of supplies and assignments at 9:15 a.m. The storm drain stenciling will start at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. before lunch will be served.

People are also reading…

All volunteers will need to wear appropriate clothing and shoes as they will get paint on them.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing shipwreck full of history found off Israel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News