Volunteers sought for Storm Drain Stenciling Day

The City of Fremont Public Works Department is seeking volunteer groups to help spread the word about storm drains as part of an effort to encourage Fremont residents to reduce contaminants making their way to area rivers and creeks.

Storm Drain Stenciling Day, sponsored by Fremont Public Works & Engineering and Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ronin Park, 1777 N. Somers Ave., in Fremont.

The Storm Drain Stenciling Program is open for all volunteers ages 10 and up and youth groups. Interested volunteers should contact Fremont Public Works & Engineering, 402-727-2636, veronica.trujillo@fremontne.gov.

The day will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. and the distribution of supplies and assignments at 9:15 a.m. The storm drain stenciling will start at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. before lunch will be served.

All volunteers will need to wear appropriate clothing and shoes as they will get paint on them.