Volunteers sought to deliver meals for local Meals on Wheels program

Local News

Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging’s Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers for the Fremont area.

The Meals on Wheels program is looking for individuals as well as businesses to help deliver a nutritious meal to the community’s older individuals. Meals on Wheels delivers meals from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Volunteers are sought who would like to be on the substitute list as well as regular drivers.

Interested volunteers can check out enoa.org under “Get Involved” or call 402-444-6536.

