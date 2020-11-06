 Skip to main content
Volunteers sought to help with Avenue of Flags
  • Updated
Avenue of Flags

A 3.5-mile portion of Military Avenue in Fremont is transformed into the Avenue of Flags four times each year.

 Fremont Tribune files

Volunteers are needed to help with the set up/take down of the Fremont Avenue of Flags on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

More than 350 American flags are displayed on Military Avenue from Clarkson Street to Johnson Road. These are casket flags that once draped the caskets of veterans.

Sixty volunteers are typically needed to help make the process run smoothly. With a group that size, the process takes about an hour to complete.

Those who would like to volunteer with set up should meet at the Veterans Park Eternal Flame in front of the YMCA Ice Arena at 7:45 a.m. Those who would like to help with taking down the flags can meet in the same spot at 3:45 p.m.

