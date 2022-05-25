 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers sought to help with Avenue of Flags

  • Updated
  • 0
Avenue of Flags

Fremont’s Avenue of Flags extends from Clarkson Street to Johnson Road on Military Avenue.

 Fremont Tribune files

Volunteers are needed to help with the set up/take down of the Fremont Avenue of Flags on Memorial Day, May 30.

More than 350 American flags are displayed on Military Avenue from Clarkson Street to Johnson Road. These are casket flags that once draped the caskets of veterans.

Sixty volunteers are typically needed to help make the process run smoothly. With a group that size, the process takes about an hour to complete.

Those who would like to volunteer with set up should meet at the Veterans Park Eternal Flame in front of the YMCA Ice Arena at 7:45 a.m. Those who would like to help with taking down the flags can meet in the same spot at 4:45 p.m.

