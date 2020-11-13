Volunteers urge registration for Night to Shine 2021

Bussen said the Tebow foundation provides funding the first year an event takes place.

Event coordinators can ask for funding for the second year, but Bussen said Fremont didn’t need those funds because of the community involvement.

The foundation encourages organizers to get community funding so it can provide funds to places that don’t have the option of that assistance.

Bussen also said volunteers are being sought to pack bags and to deliver them and the signs.

Those who wish to volunteer are asked to send an email with their name and phone number to nighttoshinefremont@gmail.com. People or companies that want to make a donation of cash or items also can email their information.

Bussen cites benefits for those who volunteer.

“It gives you the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” she said.

Bussen noted something else.

“One of the best parts about the event is seeing people truly happy,” she said. “It’s pure joy.”

She notes that although the 2021 event won’t quite be the same, participants will benefit.