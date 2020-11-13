Volunteers urge registration for Night to Shine 2021

Erin Bussen remembers the tiny pink dress.
It was the first year that Fremont Nazarene Church hosted Night to Shine, an event that provides a prom experience for individuals with special needs.
People in the community had donated prom and other formal dresses for those who’d become the very special guests of the event. Guests were able to get their dresses and other accessories during a free boutique.
One pink dress wasn’t claimed.
On the night of the prom, a young guest, who hadn’t previously registered, showed up assuming she’d get a dress at the event.
Event coordinators wondered what they’d do.
Then someone remembered the pink dress in Bussen’s office.
“This dress fit her like a glove — like it was made for her,” Bussen said. “We’ve never forgotten that. It’s been very impactful.”
Now, Bussen and Tyler Runyan, children’s pastor, are planning another Night to Shine event for Feb. 12, 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be a virtual one.
But organizers intend to make it a special.
They hope guests will sign up and the community will provide donations and volunteers to help make the night really shine.
The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors the event, which takes place in churches around the world.
The first Night to Shine in Fremont took place in February 2019 and again in February 2020 in the Nazarene church.
During those two events, a prom experience — complete with karaoke and dancing — was created at the church. A dinner took place in the ministry center. Another area of the building was set aside for respite caregivers who were treated to a meal, a movie and gifts.
“For the last two years, it’s been a huge community event, where we’ve had lots of community partners,” Bussen said.
The last event took place right before the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 200 individuals with special needs and caregivers participated.
Talk with the Tim Tebow Foundation began during the summer and the foundation decided to host a virtual experience for 2021.
Guests are asked to go to the website: nighttoshinefremont.com and register.
“It’s really important that people do this,” Bussen said. “In our past years, we had people who didn’t get registered. They’d just walk in the night of the event. But because this is a virtual experience, we won’t be able to share this with anyone unless they register.”
Registration is open now, but closes Jan. 18.
Individuals who register will receive a gift bag that will have items for their at-home experience. It will include their crown and flower. It will have party favors they can use while watching online. It will have a link to the virtual experience.
Each individual also will receive a yard sign that will say “A Night to Shine Participant Lives Here.”
Due to typical Nebraska weather in February, volunteers will place the signs on Thursday — the day before the Friday night prom.
“We want to make sure they don’t get blown away before the actual event,” Bussen said.
A gift bag will be left near the door on the porch of participants’ homes so there will be no contact and they can stay safe.
Registration is important so organizers know how many gift bags and signs will be needed.
Bussen said community donations of items or cash donations to purchase them are needed.
A list of items and how to donate them is posted on the website.
The local event isn’t receiving funds from the Tebow foundation.
“This is a completely community-funded event,” Bussen said. “The Tim Tebow Foundation doesn’t fund it. The Nazarene church doesn’t fund it. Everything is funded from the community.”
Bussen said the Tebow foundation provides funding the first year an event takes place.
Event coordinators can ask for funding for the second year, but Bussen said Fremont didn’t need those funds because of the community involvement.
The foundation encourages organizers to get community funding so it can provide funds to places that don’t have the option of that assistance.
Bussen also said volunteers are being sought to pack bags and to deliver them and the signs.
Those who wish to volunteer are asked to send an email with their name and phone number to nighttoshinefremont@gmail.com. People or companies that want to make a donation of cash or items also can email their information.
Bussen cites benefits for those who volunteer.
“It gives you the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” she said.
Bussen noted something else.
“One of the best parts about the event is seeing people truly happy,” she said. “It’s pure joy.”
She notes that although the 2021 event won’t quite be the same, participants will benefit.
“I’m heartbroken that we won’t have the same sort of experience together, because being here that night is life-changing. If you want to see God at work in people, Night to Shine is the event to be part of,” Bussen said.
That still can take place via the virtual event.
“The whole purpose of Night to Shine is that we are taking people in our community who are often marginalized and we’re letting them know, ‘You are important. You are made in the image of God. You are valued. You have a place here,’” she said.
