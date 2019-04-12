WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
The guest speaker will be Paul VonBehren of TRUE Nebraskans (Tax Relief United Everyone). He will explain the property tax cut proposal formulated by this group and the petition drive to place it on the ballot in 2020 to make this a constitutional amendment, thus needing a vote of the people, not the Nebraska Legislature alone.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.