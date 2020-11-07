 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voting for pumpkins: Library announces contest winners
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Voting for pumpkins: Library announces contest winners

{{featured_button_text}}

Some voters got to express their thoughts at Keene Memorial Library recently.

Not for a political candidate.

But for their favorite pumpkins.

The Fremont library announced results of its Third Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest. Children, youth, teens and adults were invited to decorate a pumpkin like their favorite book character.

Winners were chosen by which entries got the most votes.

“This year, we had 24 pumpkin entries and I tallied just over 300 votes!” said Keri Taylor, library aide, youth services.

Taylor appreciates the participants.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“With all that this year has handed us, I wasn’t sure how it would go, but was pleasantly surprised at how many people still participated,” Taylor said. “I’m glad we were able to offer this event again as a way to give our community an opportunity to shift their focus onto something fun and creative, even if just momentarily.”

Taylor also appreciates the positive feedback.

“It really touched my heart to hear about a mom who thanked us for doing something normal during this time of COVID and keeping it going,” Taylor said.

Contest winners, names of their pumpkins, the books and the authors of those books are:

Adult — Abigail Meyer, Polyjuice Potion Pot from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J.K. Rowling.

Teen — Lilli Spagnotti, Tin Man, “The Wizard of Oz” by Frank Baum.

Tween — Lillian Meyer, Hamburger, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett.

Kid — Matthew Lewis Myer, Baby Dino, “Born to be Giants: How Baby Dinosaurs Grew to Rule the World” by Lita Judge.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News