Voting for pumpkins: Library announces contest winners

Some voters got to express their thoughts at Keene Memorial Library recently.

Not for a political candidate.

But for their favorite pumpkins.

The Fremont library announced results of its Third Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest. Children, youth, teens and adults were invited to decorate a pumpkin like their favorite book character.

Winners were chosen by which entries got the most votes.

“This year, we had 24 pumpkin entries and I tallied just over 300 votes!” said Keri Taylor, library aide, youth services.

Taylor appreciates the participants.

“With all that this year has handed us, I wasn’t sure how it would go, but was pleasantly surprised at how many people still participated,” Taylor said. “I’m glad we were able to offer this event again as a way to give our community an opportunity to shift their focus onto something fun and creative, even if just momentarily.”

Taylor also appreciates the positive feedback.

“It really touched my heart to hear about a mom who thanked us for doing something normal during this time of COVID and keeping it going,” Taylor said.