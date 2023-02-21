A Wahoo man has died as the result of a one-vehicle accident near Cedar Bluffs.

According to a press release from Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg, the Saunders County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call at about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in reference to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of County Road X and County Road 16 (Nebraska Highway 109) on the east edge of Cedar Bluffs.

During the investigation of the accident, Lichtenberg said it was determined that at about 10:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, a black Chevrolet 1500 pickup was northbound on Highway 109 (County Road 16) when it left the road to the left, went through a ditch and then became airborne over County Road X, striking a tree on private property, flipping and coming to rest several hundred feet north of County Road X.

Lichtenberg said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle who was ejected, Jeff Lofgren, 36, of Wahoo was declared deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Saunders County deputies were assisted by Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue personnel at the scene.