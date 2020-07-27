Wahoo man killed in tractor rollover Sunday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tractor rollover near Yutan on Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a Wahoo man, according the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office and rescue teams from Yutan and Mead responded to the scene of a tractor rollover. There, first responders found a man pinned beneath a tractor that had been hauling a shredder mower.

Jerry Ostransky, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Ostransky was mowing the ditch when he U-turned. The tractor’s left wheels dipped into the ditch, causing it to roll and pin the driver.

The accident occurred 2 miles west of Yutan, just south of Nebraska 92.

