Wahoo plans holiday celebration

Christmas is coming to an area town this year — albeit a little differently.
A reverse parade — called a Christmas Cruise — and other activities are planned during the Wahoo Hometown Holidays celebration. The event starts tonight (Dec. 2) and extends throughout the month.
The Christmas Cruise is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
This marks the ninth year for annual festivities.
“Wahoo Hometown Holidays is meant to be that event that combines a kickoff of the retail holiday shopping season and the community celebration for the holidays,” said Lisa Brichacek, a member of the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
In a typical year, the event would include the lighting of a community holiday tree. The local fire department would participate in a “Snowball Drop” — dropping ping-pong balls from a ladder.
Those events won’t take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But other activities are being modified.
In past years, people gathered on downtown streets for a parade that included lighted entries.
“We’re doing a reverse parade this year,” Brichacek said.
This year, Wahoo businesses will either have a lighted parade entry by their establishment or will have decorated their business windows for the holidays.
Motorists can stay in their vehicles and drive by the businesses for the Christmas Cruise. A list of businesses decorating vehicles and windows for the cruise will be on the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce Facebook page today. They also can print out a form from that Facebook page and vote for their favorites and a People’s Choice award will be presented.
“We have several businesses that go all out for the lighted parade,” said Wahoo Chamber Executive Assistant Jennifer Woita. “It is always fun to see and the reverse parade concept makes it possible this year.”
Santa Claus will make his annual stop in downtown Wahoo on Wednesday evening. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., he will be at the chamber office, 640 N. Broadway St.
Children will not be able to sit on his lap, but they can wave at him.
Get unlimited access to local news on FremontTribune.com and our apps.
Support Local Journalism
Also during that time, a special Santa mailbox will be stationed by the chamber office. Any letter to Santa may be dropped off during that time, but if parents would like their child to get a reply from St. Nick, they should contact Trevor.Nelson@greatwesternbank.com, or pick up a form in advance at Great Western Bank.
There will not be a tree-lighting ceremony this year.
“This has always been popular with the Hometown Holiday crowd, but with COVID and social distancing it was not something we can promote this year,” Woita said.
However, the community tree and digital display will be turned on for the first time tonight at the southeast corner of Fifth and Broadway streets.
The tree and lighting display should be viewed from vehicles. Music to accompany the electronic display can be heard through 91.9 FM. The tree and display will be lighted through Dec. 31.
As in the past, the Passport Program will be part of the holiday event. Participants get a passport from the chamber office, its Facebook page or its website at wahoo.ne.us or the Wahoo Public Library, 637 N. Maple St., or local participating businesses.
Shoppers take the passport to participating businesses. When they make a purchase or business transaction, they get a stamp on their passport.
Passport stamps will be handed out at participating businesses until Dec. 31.
Extending the program until the end of December was a move to help avoid crowds and large gatherings in businesses.
“This not only made sense for health measures related to COVID, but we also felt it would promote shopping throughout the entire month,” Woita said. “We are requiring people to make a purchase this year or do some type of business transaction to get a stamp and that benefits our businesses. So even without the pandemic, these changes are positive ones for the passports.”
After making purchases or transactions at 13 participating businesses, they turn in their completed passport by noon on Jan. 5, 2021, at the chamber office, or library or by emailing it to WahooChamber@gmail.com to be entered into a holiday drawing for a chance to win up to $100 in Wahoo Bucks. Winners will be notified by phone.
Brichacek said the committee that coordinates this event every year wanted to continue this tradition yet do so in a way that was mindful of current health measures.
“We are so pleased that we could make as many activities as possible happen,” she said. “We did have to put the snowball drop on hold for a year, but the rest of the activities will still go on. This may be only the Ninth Annual Hometown Holidays, but Wahoo has had a holiday event downtown for many, many years. This year will be no exception.”
Businesses participating in the Christmas Cruise are: Acapulco Mexican Grill; Anchor Insurance; Chips Restaurant & Bar; Community Thrift Shop; D’s Boutique; Good Friends Café; Great Western Bank; Husband’s Approval; Kate DeCoste Photography; Rivalry Apparel; The Wheelhouse Pub & Patio; Union Bank & Trust; Wahoo Bakery; Wahoo Public Library; Wahoo State Bank; Warehouse Surplus & Variety; Platte Valley Equipment (vehicle Parked @ 541 N. Linden).
The annual holiday event is presented by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and Wahoo Newspaper, with assistance from area businesses.
Top 10 celebs you forgot were in Christmas movies
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.