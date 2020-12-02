Wahoo plans holiday celebration

Motorists can stay in their vehicles and drive by the businesses for the Christmas Cruise. A list of businesses decorating vehicles and windows for the cruise will be on the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce Facebook page today. They also can print out a form from that Facebook page and vote for their favorites and a People’s Choice award will be presented.

“We have several businesses that go all out for the lighted parade,” said Wahoo Chamber Executive Assistant Jennifer Woita. “It is always fun to see and the reverse parade concept makes it possible this year.”

Santa Claus will make his annual stop in downtown Wahoo on Wednesday evening. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., he will be at the chamber office, 640 N. Broadway St.

Children will not be able to sit on his lap, but they can wave at him.

Also during that time, a special Santa mailbox will be stationed by the chamber office. Any letter to Santa may be dropped off during that time, but if parents would like their child to get a reply from St. Nick, they should contact Trevor.Nelson@greatwesternbank.com, or pick up a form in advance at Great Western Bank.

There will not be a tree-lighting ceremony this year.