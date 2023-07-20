Katelyn Houser has a special memory of the Wahoo Rodeo.

Her brother-in-law, Kevin Hrabik, had been serving with the U.S. Air Force for six months in South Korea. He came home and surprised Houser’s twin sister, Kelsey, by showing up at the rodeo and participating in a clown act.

Her sister was thrilled.

Houser and the Hrabiks aren’t the only folks who have cherished rodeo memories.

“We have fans that come back year after year with their own stories of their memories from the Wahoo Rodeo,” said Houser, director of marketing for the Wahoo Saddle Club.

Now, audiences will have a chance to make new memories at the 68th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo. The event starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Cost at the gate are $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12; and free for children younger than 5.

All eight standard Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events are planned: bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, ladies break-away roping and ladies barrel racing. The event also will feature Mutton Bustin’ for children ages 5-7, but the registration is full.

The Whistle-Nut & Ole Rodeo Team will be the featured specialty act. Whistle-Nut (Jason Dent) is a barrel man, clown and stuntman and Ole is his trained bull. Whistle-Nut rides Ole like a horse.

“His bull, Ole, is the oldest bull in America at 17 years old,” Houser said.

The dynamic duo has traveled throughout the United States and Canada and Hawaii and been featured on national television numerous times.

This will be Whistle-Nut and Ole’s first time at the Wahoo Rodeo, but they performed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln rodeo earlier this year.

Travis Schauda of Broken Bow will serve as announcer.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska Lady in Waiting JoSee Slauts, of Big Springs, will be at the rodeo on Thursday and Friday nights.

Stock contractors bring bulls and broncs featured at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

About 4,000 people come to the rodeo throughout the three-night event. Cowboys and cowgirl contestants come from across the United States to compete in the event.

Many people appreciate the annual rodeo.

“The fact that we’ve been doing it for so many years brings everyone together to an event that is really enjoyed in the Wahoo area,” Houser said.

Families come each year to the event. Rodeo organizers get to see Mutton Busters grow up and then watch as their younger siblings compete.

“It’s really cool to see all of that,” Houser said.

She notes that kids of all ages enjoy the rodeo.

“It’s an exciting performance, but also entertainment for younger kids to keep everyone engaged throughout the two-hour performance time,” Houser said.

She added something else.

“It’s pretty cheap entertainment for a full family and we have food, drinks (available for purchase) — everything all in one spot for a family event,” Houser said.

Houser encourages the public to attend the rodeo.

“It is an event that you don’t get to go to at any time of year in the Omaha-Lincoln area,” Houser said. “It’s mainly a summer event and we’re going to have awesome weather.”