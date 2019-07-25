Cowpokes of all ages will take part in the 65th annual Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo at the Saunders County Fairgrounds July 25-27.
The rodeo will feature more than 150 participants from around the country taking part in seven traditional Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events from 6:30 to 10 p.m. each night.
The main events at the Wahoo Rodeo are bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Acts in between include clowns and bullfighters.
This year’s rodeo has riders from states like Texas, Arizona, Kentucky and even someone from Florida, marketing director Katelyn Houser said.
“It’s the rodeo circuit, so the last few weeks of July, everyone’s just traveling across the country, and they’re in the area,” she said. “So we always like to see where people are coming, especially if it’s as clear out as Florida.”
Events for younger riders include Mutton Bustin’, a crowd favorite which involves holding on to the back of a sheep and staying on for as long as possible. The event will be held every night during intermission at 7 p.m.
Children can also take part in the Stick Horse Race, which will take place 6:30 p.m. Thursday. No sign-up is required beforehand for the race.
“It’s just something fun,” Houser said. “It’s a rodeo activity, but sized down for kids to be able to participate and mimic an actual sport.”
Each night will also include specific discounts. People in 4-H wearing the group’s gear and accompanied by a parent or counselor get in for free Thursday night, while all active military and veterans with ID get in free Friday night. Seniors who are 65 years or over get in Saturday night for $10.
Houser said she loves the atmosphere that comes from the Wahoo Rodeo and encouraged people to come out to the event.
“We always love being part of it, and we love that it’s the 65th anniversary of it,” she said. “It’s just rich history that we can keep continuing on.”
Ticket information and other details can be found on the Wahoo Saddle Club website.