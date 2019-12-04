Three decades ago, area residents launched a holiday tradition that continues today.
The public is invited to the 30th Annual Christmas on the Prairie event this weekend at the Saunders County Historical Museum in Wahoo.
Activities are scheduled from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the museum complex at 240 N. Walnut St.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to come explore history and traditions and have fun doing it. Our activities offer something for the entire family and it is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit,” said Lisa Brichacek, committee member.
“A Pearly White Christmas” is the theme for this year’s holiday event, which will feature a mix of new and traditional activities.
Saturday’s activities include a variety of demonstrations in the main museum as well as live entertainment in both the museum and the old prairie church.
On Sunday, two Humanities Nebraska programs are offered.
Charlotte Endorff will talk about Quilter Grace Snyder and Susan McLain will present “A Century of Fashion: Lingerie.” More live entertainment in the museum and church on the complex is planned for Sunday as well.
Open for visitors both days will be the original Burlington Depot, machinery building and post office.
Children can stop by the prairie schoolhouse for some old-fashioned lessons and crafts.
Weather permitting, there will be Grandpa’s old-time chore demonstrations going on, too.
A quilt display will take place across the street from the museum at the Union Bank community room.
The historic Hanson House, at 12th and Linden streets, will offer tours of the home where American music educator and Pulitzer Prize winner Howard Hanson was born and grew up.
Live entertainment is scheduled both days at Hanson House and there are displays of all five of Wahoo’s Famous Sons. Those famous men are:
Scientist George Beadle
- . He and Edward Lawrie Tatum were awarded the 1958 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their genetic research.
Howard Hanson
- , a composer who won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1944 and ran the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., for 40 years.
Movie mogul Darryl Zanuck
- , producer of numerous Hollywood films and one of the founders of 20th Century Fox. The museum has two Oscars among its Zanuck memorabilia — one that he won for Best Picture for “How Green Was My Valley” and a Best Actor award for George Arliss for the Zanuck-produced movie “Disraeli.”
Wahoo Sam Crawford
- , a baseball Hall of Fame player. He set many records and played in the outfield with Hall of Fame Legend, Ty Cobb.
C.W. Anderson
- , an artist and illustrator, known for his love of horses. He authored several children’s books and created a number of covers for the “Saturday Evening Post.”
Other activities at the museum for Christmas on the Prairie include a festival of trees, silent auction, quilt raffle and refreshments.
The old Memphis Post Office, situated on the museum complex, will offer a special hand stamp postal cancellation.
For more information, contact the museum at 402-443-3090. Admission to Christmas on the Prairie is free, but donations are always accepted.