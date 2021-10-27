Wahoo to celebrate Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Famous Son'

Howard Hanson came from a little town.

Then he went on to do big things.

Known as one of Wahoo’s Famous Five Sons, Hanson became a renowned music educator, composer and Pulitzer Prize winner. Hanson’s career took him to the West and East Coasts, but he returned home to Nebraska many times before his death in 1981.

This week, Wahoo is celebrating the 125th anniversary of Hanson’s birth on Oct. 28 with more activities planned that day and the next.

“We feel Howard is so special that we’re taking two days to celebrate his birthday,” said Lisa Brichacek, vice president of the Saunders County Historical Society.

The events will be a time to remember the famous composer and launch a fundraising campaign designed to raise $40,000.

Funds raised will be used to restore the piano that Hanson played as a boy and to provide updates to Hanson’s childhood home in Wahoo.

Activities begin with an open house at noon Thursday at the Hanson House, 1163 N. Linden St., in Wahoo.

The birthday party will include treats, tours and an opportunity to meet Scott Watkins, a classical pianist and professor of piano at Jacksonville University in Florida.

Watkins is writing a book about Hanson and has discovered unpublished manuscripts.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the public is invited to a concert during which Watkins will perform pieces of music by Mozart, Beethoven, Claude Debussy and Hanson.

Watson will play three pieces by Hanson — one of which has been performed in public only once and that was in April 1921.

Thursday night’s concert will take place in Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo, the same church where Hanson was baptized and played the organ as a youth. Freewill donations will be accepted for the Hanson House Fund.

Brichacek believes people will enjoy the event.

“Scott Watkins is a wonderful pianist and that promises to be a great concert,” Brichacek said.

Watkins earned a doctor of music degree in piano performance from Florida State University.

The award-winning pianist has a career that’s taken him to many of the world’s concert stages. Watkins has enjoyed collaborations with some of the finest orchestras, noted soloists and masterful conductors, the historical society said in a prepared statement.

Brichacek said while the organ Hanson played is no longer in the church, the building still has a beautiful tin ceiling.

“To meet in that setting where Howard was baptized, where he once played, to have Professor Watkins there performing is wonderful and is an opportunity that we don’t always have here in Wahoo,” Brichacek said.

Some of Hanson’s relatives have been invited to the performance.

More activities are planned Friday.

They include a Lunch and Listen at noon in the Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo.

Attendees can bring their own lunches. Erin Hauser, museum curator, will provide information on the former Luther Academy and Luther College in Wahoo.

Luther College merged with Midland College in Fremont, which then became Midland Lutheran College.

Hauser also will have information about Wahoo history and buildings and the era when Hanson lived there.

On Friday night, the kickoff for the fundraising campaign for Hanson House is planned and about 35 people have signed up for the event, Brichacek said.

A little more than half of the funds raised will be used to restore the Henry F. Miller piano that Hanson played in his youth.

That piano was at Midland for a time and then came back into the historical society’s possession and is in the Hanson House.

Funds will be raised to address needs of the house.

It was Hanson’s wish that his birthplace be entrusted to the City of Wahoo. Hanson House was handed over to the care of the Wahoo Woman’s Club and the Saunders County Historical Society.

In the 1960s, the club restored the house to the era when Howard’s family lived there. Updates along with landscaping and ongoing maintenance are needed.

“We want to make sure the house is preserved and is there for more generations,” Brichacek said.

Hanson was born Oct. 28, 1896, in Wahoo to Swedish immigrants. His mother taught him music before he studied it at Luther Academy.

After graduating from Wahoo High School, he attended Northwestern University and later became a professor and dean at the College of Pacific in California.

Hanson spent time in Italy before he became director of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York in 1924. He worked there for 40 years during which time he and the school earned much acclaim, the historical society stated.

Hanson’s music theory is still used in the classroom today.

Among his many awards is a 1944 Pulitzer Prize for Symphony No. 4, subtitled Requiem.

Hanson died Feb. 26, 1981, in Rochester, New York.

“His importance to not only Wahoo but to the world of music is this incredible, lasting legacy,” Brichacek said.

She noted something else.

“Howard was proud that he came from a small town,” Brichacek said. “He came back to be a part of programs and activities going on here. He was very connected. There are people in the music industry – when they talk about Howard’s music, they will say there is a connection in his notes to the heartland. There’s a style in his music that relates to the heartland and where he grew up.”

Brichacek invites the public to attend the Wahoo events.

“I really hope people attend these events, because Howard’s music is still important and present today and we oftentimes don’t stop and think about these famous men that do come from Nebraska,” she said. “They come from small towns like Wahoo. So these two days of activities are a chance to celebrate Howard’s birthday and bring awareness to his music and the fact that small-town people can do really great and wonderful things.”

