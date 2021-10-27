Wahoo's Famous Five remembered

They are called “Wahoo’s Famous Five.”

This select group of small-town boys, who did exceptionally well, include a Nobel-prize winning scientist, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musician, a baseball Hall of Famer, movie mogul, musician and illustrator.

The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce provided most of the information on the Famous Five, who are:

Scientist George Beadle (1903-1989). Beadle graduated from Wahoo High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He later earned advanced degrees at Cornell University. His work in genetics was the base for today’s DNA testing/research.

He and Edward Lawrie Tatum were awarded the 1958 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their genetic research.

Howard Hanson (1896-1981). Hanson was born in the home that still stands today at the corner of 12th and Linden streets in Wahoo. He became the first American to win the musical competition Priz de Rome.

Hanson won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1944 and ran the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., for 40 years.

Wahoo Sam Crawford (1880-1968). Crawford was a star athlete in several sports at Wahoo High School and was part of the town’s traveling baseball team. The left-hander had a short career in the minor leagues. In the major leagues, “Wahoo Sam” played for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers. His 309 triples still stand as a record for Major League Baseball.

Crawford was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1957. He set many records and played in the outfield with Hall of Fame Legend, Ty Cobb.

Movie mogul Darryl Zanuck (1902-1979). Zanuck left Wahoo at an early age. Zanuck began his career as a movie writer, but soon found his niche as a producer and became a pioneer filmmaker. He produced numerous Hollywood films and was one of the founders of 20th Century Fox. He created many film stars including Shirley Temple and Betty Grable. His most celebrated film is the World War II classic, “The Longest Day.”

He won an Oscar for Best Picture for “How Green Was My Valley.” George Arliss won the Best Actor award for the Zanuck-produced movie, “Disraeli.”

C.W. Anderson (1891-1971) was known professionally as C.W. or “Herk” Anderson. The artist/illustrator was known for his love of horses. He gained fame when he developed his “Billy and Blaze” book series.

His artwork also was featured on a number of covers of the Saturday Evening Post and “Andy’s Summer Playhouse,” a youth theater in New Hampshire named after him.

