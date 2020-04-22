Walker: Adapting services in a new world

This time of quarantine is definitely new for everyone in the world right now. People are working from home, schooling from home, or just hanging out at home because they can’t go anywhere. Social distancing is in place for 6 feet and wearing masks in public is the new norm. Many people are still working and the library staff is one such group. We are here Monday – Friday, working inside the building, even though we are closed to the public. We are taking phone calls from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. This time has allowed us to complete projects, catch up on education, attend online training, and think of new ways in which to serve the community of Fremont.

Our regular practices of people come into the building was not an option. We came up with a way to serve the public while keeping our staff safe. The new curbside delivery process was a group effort and took some time to setup. Now, you can call the library, chat with us, or email us the materials that you would like to checkout and we call you and you can come to the library and pick them up. Once you arrive at the library, we ask you to call the library and let us know you are in the parking lot. We have you put your library card or ID on the small table by the front door and step back to the 6’ line. We put your items on the table for you. Then you are all set! If for some reason, you have trouble calling us, we have installed a wireless doorbell. If you have any questions about this process, please let us know. Please note all returning items must be placed in the book drop because they are moved to quarantine for 72 hours. NO ITEMS may be returned through the front doors.