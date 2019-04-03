The recent flooding in our area has likely impacted you or someone you know. There was so much damage that even if you didn’t flood, your friends, relatives, or acquaintances were affected by the floods. With so much hardship and simple emotional turmoil, many people are struggling with resources and getting started with cleanup.
Because we know people are overwhelmed, the Keene Memorial Library has setup a website to help coordinate resources in one place for flood victims. You can access the 2019 Flood Information page from our homepage (fremontne.gov/library). We will be adding to the page as more information becomes available. Some of the links we have provided are: FEMA disaster assistance, Disaster Claims Process, Flood Insurance Handbook, Repairing Your Flooded Home, NEMA disaster information, EPA flood information, and Medline Plus information. Watch for additional information to be added.
Due to the recent flood water inundating many homes in the area, Corine Wegener from the Smithsonian Institution reached out to many area libraries and museums and scheduled presentations to discuss basic at-home solutions for saving flood-damaged items. We were contacted and hosted an event this past Saturday and were able to record the presentation. The event was well-attended and people had great questions. The recording was added to the above website for everyone to view. Some of the items the staff covered included photos, paper, textiles, quilts, furniture, and books. They explained the safe procedure for cleaning and saving the items from flood waters. A couple of important points they made were 1) use distilled water for cleaning items; 2) do not pull pictures apart, let them sit in distilled water until they come apart naturally; and 3) books can be saved - they showed three different methods of recovery. They also reminded us that if you have photos that physically can’t be saved, you can still take pictures of them with your phone/camera or come into the library and scan them to your email for FREE. If you are at a loss on how to save old photos, high school ribbons, genealogy materials, etc… this video may be for you.
If you have any questions about preserving items, take a look at the video or checkout the links on our website to the Smithsonian. Remember, items can be saved. You may not have lost everything if you flooded. If you are interested in scanning in items, stop by the library and staff would love to help. Remember, if you would like to “book a librarian” for an hour, you can call the library and setup an appointment. The staff will give you undivided attention for 1 hour.