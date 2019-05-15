Many times patrons come into the library and return their materials, only to discover that they owe a late fee. They often say, boy if I had just renewed that item, I wouldn’t have a fine. Knowing that they owe fines sometimes keeps people from returning to the library. Dealing with fines is very stressful and time-consuming for staff as well, so we prefer that patrons don’t have fines to deal with either.
Taking all this into consideration, our IT guy, Kelly Olson, discovered the newest software update to Horizon, our computer system, now allows for auto-renewals. We decided to activate the feature and hopefully reduce the fines associated with late items.
What does this mean for you as the patron? Most items that are not returned will simply renew themselves the evening they are due, and you’ll skip the late fines. There are some items that are excluded from this service: new books, materials that have a hold on them for another patron, and any items for a patron that has accumulated $10 or more in fines and fees.
This auto-renew feature will be helpful, but please double-check to be sure your items renewed because there are those exceptions I mentioned. You can always log in to your account online through the Keene Memorial Library website (fremontne.gov/library) or call us at 402-727-2694.