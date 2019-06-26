This year’s Summer Reading Program Big Monday Events are almost at an end. We started in June with magician Jeff Quinn. Then we hosted Wildlife Encounters, SAC Museum Under Pressure, and Dr. Oxygen. Again we have had a great turnout and are very thankful we had the auditorium to hold all the extra bodies that came. One event alone had almost 400 people. Thank you to all the parents and children for attending these wonderful events.
This next Monday, July 1st, we will be hosting Dino O’Dell, Music and Storytelling for Children, at the City Auditorium for our final show of the summer. There are 4 shows scheduled at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. There should be plenty of room at any of these time slots. Dinosaur O’Dell (a.k.a. Dino), is a former elementary music and drama teacher and former folk-rock & reggae musician. For over 15 years, he has been entertaining families and tricking kids into learning for fun. We have hosted Dino several times, and this is always one of the most enjoyable and packed performances of the Big Monday Events.
Whether the goal is early childhood literacy, science education, or simply entertainment, Dino’s library shows are interactive and educational. Themes include Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party, Around the World with Dinosaur O’Dell, and Kid’s Music Party. The themes may change, but each one is special and keeps the kids engaged and learning.
If you are free next Monday to attend our last Big Monday Event for this summer, please join us at the City Auditorium, across the street from the library on Broad Street. We look forward to seeing all the smiling faces and hearing the children sing along with Dino. The program is FREE and open to the public. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.