One of the great things about working at the public library is being able to see “regular” patrons come back day after day. The staff gets to know the individuals and the patrons get to know the staff members.
Most people that come in here often, know that Kelly Olson is our “IT Guy” and helps patrons with all aspects of computers, mobile devices, and general internet needs. People either recognize him by facial recognition or they know him by name. Sometimes they come and ask for “Kelly” and only know he is the go-to-guy for IT needs.
After 9 years of service, it is with a very sad heart that I say Kelly is moving on from the library to expand his education and experience in the IT field. Although he loves working at the library and greatly enjoys interacting with all the community patrons, Kelly’s last day will be this week. The library is hosting a coffee to wish Kelly the best of luck in his new endeavors. This will be on Thursday, the 10th at 4 p.m. in the library large meeting room. If you would like to stop by and give Kelly good wishes on his future, please feel free.
With these changes, we will also be posting our IT Specialist position sometime in the near future. Individuals with IT experience in web design, mobile devices, Maker Spaces, and Office products, are encouraged to apply for the position. Also, we will be posting two part-time Library Aide positions that will be 20-hour benefitted positions. These folks will work the circulation desk and other library duties and will receive sick leave and vacation. We highly encourage individuals that can work nights and weekends with customer service skills to apply for these positions. These positions will also require lifting, bending and stooping to our lower shelves. Watch our Facebook page and the city website for job postings.
Changes in the library are something we deal with all the time. It is great to have long-time employees like Laura England-Biggs, but we have many positions that are just part-time so we understand that people come and go. What this means, however, is that all the other staff will be picking up Kelly’s duties. So if you come in and we are a little slower than usual at responding to patron requests, such as IT support or “Book a Librarian”, we appreciate your patience with us. Also, if you are scheduling meetings or activities in the library, please make sure you get a response from us. Kelly normally handles these and we will be temporarily switching staff for this duty.
With changes always comes some stumbling until we find our groove. We hopefully will be back up to full staffing before Christmas and things will be running smoothly again in time for the holiday season.