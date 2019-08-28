Most of the folks reading these articles are aware by now, that the library is more than just books and movies. Our vision statement is to inspire, strengthen, and enrich the quality of life for our community. Our goals focus around how to make the community a better place and how to meet community needs.
Recently, I have been able to attend organizational gatherings that really highlighted to me, how the library can be a community beacon and place of support in many ways. I first attended the Dodge County Health Discussion. This was a meeting of people from all over the community, from different agencies, and having different roles in community health. We learned statistics about the county and city of Fremont and identified some areas that are in need of assistance. I was able to learn from other organizations what they perceive as the community needs and how they plan to impact that need.
I also have joined a newly formed group, the Multicultural and Inclusion Council, started by the GFDC and Garry Clark. Many of you probably know our goals is to help everyone get access to information that they need and to provide service to everyone. As part of my extensive education and work experience, I have seen what it means to not only recognize other cultures, but to truly understand how behaviors and practices differ from one culture to another. My favorite example of learning other cultures, happened when I was a Correctional Officer in a male prison. We had a large population of Native American inmates and they had a sweat lodge where they practiced their religious ceremonies. Most guards were discouraged from the sweat lodge area, but I took the time to ask questions and have them explain to me their customs and beliefs. It is not just about knowing they exist, but taking time to understand and learn about other cultures.
Keene Memorial Library will be hosting a few events that will hopefully help members of our community and make an impact on our resources. First, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) town hall on September 18th starting at 9 am. FCC officials will be meeting with local officials and appointed leaders then attending a Town Hall session at 9:30 that is open to the public. The Consumer Education and Outreach Department has been touring rural areas to build partnerships and educate rural communities on telecommunication needs. Some issues of discussion will be scams, phone bills, protecting your phones, and television broadcast changes.
Next is “Lawyers on Main Street” – a free Legal Aid Clinic on September 28th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. We have partnered with the Nebraska State Bar Association, Legal Aid of Nebraska, Creighton University, and the Volunteer Lawyers Project to bring free legal service to LOW INCOME RESIDENTS; civil questions only, no criminal. First come, first served. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be onsite. See our Facebook events for more details on either event.