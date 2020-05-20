Walker: Dean Koontz novel comes to life

I may have mentioned sometime in the past that Dean Koontz is my all-time favorite author. I have read everything he has released, including books under his many pen-names. I enjoy his material because it is a touch of Science Fiction and Thriller but usually is pretty clean as far as language and violence. I never considered that any of the storylines were about a real situation or could ever mimic reality. However, many people are repeatedly sharing excerpts from his 1981 novel The Eyes of Darkness because of how eerily this book mimics the current state of the world.
Major news sources, including CNN, have written stories about the frightening similarities between Koontz’s book and the current Corona Virus – COVID-19 outbreak. One of the tweets alluding to this comparison was, “A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus!” The tweeter was referring to the story about a Chinese scientist who brought a biological weapon called “Wuhan-400” to the United States. “They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside the city of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at that research center.” This story is based on a man-made virus that has a 100% mortality rate.
Needless to say, the storyline is very close to what’s happening today, except the COVID-19 virus is not man-made and doesn’t have a mortality rate of 100%. It just happens to be enough like the current global pandemic to lend to skeptics and conspiracy theorists to claim Koontz is psychic. It is a very convincing comparison to the current pandemic. I can see how some might think Koontz predicted this, however, he is a mortal, average human like the rest of us, and claims he had no way of predicting this current pandemic.
I do love how people are flocking to novels such as “The Eyes of Darkness” and reading his older material to see what else he predicted. Whatever the novel interest, at least people are reading and consuming wonderfully entertaining works of literature that may have otherwise not been read. I have thoroughly enjoyed following Dean Koontz throughout my life and waiting to see what comes next. I have been in awe of his series such as Frankenstein, Jane Hawk, and Odd Thomas. I truly enjoyed the Odd Thomas movie and wish more could have been made. I am currently reading Ashley Bell and am enjoying this one as much as the last one.
So, keep on reading or listening to your audiobooks and maybe you will come across a book that reminds you of something very real or mimics our current, crazy world. Maybe there are more stories that predict the future.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.