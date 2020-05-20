Walker: Dean Koontz novel comes to life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I may have mentioned sometime in the past that Dean Koontz is my all-time favorite author. I have read everything he has released, including books under his many pen-names. I enjoy his material because it is a touch of Science Fiction and Thriller but usually is pretty clean as far as language and violence. I never considered that any of the storylines were about a real situation or could ever mimic reality. However, many people are repeatedly sharing excerpts from his 1981 novel The Eyes of Darkness because of how eerily this book mimics the current state of the world.

Major news sources, including CNN, have written stories about the frightening similarities between Koontz’s book and the current Corona Virus – COVID-19 outbreak. One of the tweets alluding to this comparison was, “A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus!” The tweeter was referring to the story about a Chinese scientist who brought a biological weapon called “Wuhan-400” to the United States. “They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside the city of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at that research center.” This story is based on a man-made virus that has a 100% mortality rate.