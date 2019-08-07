During the week of July 22-26, Laura England-Biggs, Children’s Librarian, and I attended a Dyslexia class made possible by a local donor that supports learning related to dyslexia. Laura and I attended with hopes of learning more about this disability and finding ways to incorporate resources and to tweak current programming to assist children with dyslexia in our programs such as Baby Toddler Time or Ready for Kindergarten Storytime.
Dyslexia is something that many people either don’t fully understand. We knew enough to know that kids with dyslexia had trouble reading. We were a little uneducated about this disability. We did learn that dyslexia is a language disability and not a reading disability. According to the Nebraska Dyslexia Association (https://nebraskadyslexia.org/what-is-dyslexia/ ), dyslexia is a language learning disability and is the most prevalent learning disability. “Dyslexics who are identified early and receive appropriate specialized instruction that complements their learning needs and styles can master reading, writing, and spelling.”
During the week we learned to understand how dyslexia functions in the brain, how the student struggles with phonics and phonetic awareness and how that impacts reading success. Students from the area volunteered to work alongside the class participants so we could see first-hand the struggles they face when trying to read and learn. The student I worked with was actually a high functioning reader and could read very well, mostly. She excelled in a few areas and was extremely poor in others. She clearly had issues with identifying b and d, as well as inserting words that weren’t there or changing small words such as it, on and the. The most intriguing issue was her inability to create nonsensical words or to read nonsensical words. She also struggled immensely with spelling, which is a key indicator for dyslexic students. She has difficulty sounding out words or identifying vowel partner sounds.
The class taught us that children need to be identified early to help in all academic areas; most often, the children either don’t get diagnosed at all or not until they are in their later school years. This late diagnosis makes it harder to help them with learning skills and language awareness. As a result of our knowledge that we gained during the week, Laura will start implementing multisensory learning aspects into various children’s programs to help with those that may be struggling. This means we incorporate sound, hearing, physical activity, and touch into the learning process. The learning approach taught during the course was the Orton-Gillingham Approach. This is a “direct, explicit, multisensory, structured, sequential, diagnostic, and prescriptive way to teach literacy when reading, writing, and spelling does not come easily to individuals, such as those with dyslexia” (www.ortonacademy.org ).
We plan to continue studying this disability and providing resources such as the Smart Pens and C-Pen Scanners and other leading-edge technology that will assist dyslexic students with succeeding in school and in life. As an advocate for improving literacy, this issue will remain a priority to the library.