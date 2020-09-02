Walker: E-Resource changes and Labor Day Book Nook

If you are an audiobook listener or an ebook reader, you know that we have two platforms we pay for so you can have a wide variety of materials to use. We provide access to Overdrive and RBDigital. Just recently, we were made aware that Overdrive merged with RBDigital and will be eliminating the RBDigital platform effective September 1st (yesterday). You may notice that our e-resources tabs are changing and availability is changing. But the good thing is that everything will now be in one platform – Overdrive. Overdrive does offer its standard platform, or you can use the mobile app “Libby” as well. I use both platforms and do use Libby most often.
Libby was an alternative app for Overdrive launched over a year ago and it’s just a different way to access the same digital library collection. You can search for it from any app store. I happen to use Apple and the app works great on my phone. You can find information and App Store links here https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/ So if you get a chance, try out the new Libby App and see how it compares to the Overdrive App. Some people prefer 1 over the other for different reasons.
As part of the merger, all of our resources will be in one place. Even the Zinio platform for online magazine access is going to merge into Overdrive. You can load magazines such as Bazaar, Classic Car, Highlights, Kiplinger’s, Men’s Health, Motortrend, Reader’s Digest, and many more onto your mobile devices. Being able to load books, audiobooks and magazines onto your own devices is definitely a plus during this continuing pandemic. Many people do not wish to share magazines or books, but you can borrow material without physically sharing. Such a great tool to allow germ-free sharing!
Another impact the pandemic has had on the library is the cancellation of the Friends Book Sale in March. We are overflowing with materials so the library will be holding a Pop-up Book Nook over Labor Day Weekend—Saturday from 1-4 pm and Sunday from 12-4 pm. All items are available for donation. We will have carts and carts of various materials available for perusal on the west lawn of the library, nearest to Broad Street. Just park in our parking lots and walk over the check out the many, many materials available for a donation. CASH AND CHECK will be the only payment method for this sale. We will not be accepting credit cards at this event. If you are having withdrawals from missing the annual Friends Book Sale, this is the time to fulfill those needs! Hope to see you this weekend at Keene Memorial Library!
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
