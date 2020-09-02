Walker: E-Resource changes and Labor Day Book Nook

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are an audiobook listener or an ebook reader, you know that we have two platforms we pay for so you can have a wide variety of materials to use. We provide access to Overdrive and RBDigital. Just recently, we were made aware that Overdrive merged with RBDigital and will be eliminating the RBDigital platform effective September 1st (yesterday). You may notice that our e-resources tabs are changing and availability is changing. But the good thing is that everything will now be in one platform – Overdrive. Overdrive does offer its standard platform, or you can use the mobile app “Libby” as well. I use both platforms and do use Libby most often.

Libby was an alternative app for Overdrive launched over a year ago and it’s just a different way to access the same digital library collection. You can search for it from any app store. I happen to use Apple and the app works great on my phone. You can find information and App Store links here https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/ So if you get a chance, try out the new Libby App and see how it compares to the Overdrive App. Some people prefer 1 over the other for different reasons.