Walker: Embracing the changes

On March 7, the library was closed to the public.
Staff is still working inside the building, but we are greatly missing our patrons.
The idea that we would not have patrons visiting us in May, is just something we didn’t see coming. This pandemic has altered the way we think, act, behave, and interact with each other. Nothing seems to be the same.
Libraries around the world have had to alter their services and programs to accommodate the community needs.
Since we can’t have people in the building, how do we still provide services and materials?
Our staff worked out the many details in starting curbside delivery. It has been going very well and we are averaging about 112 circulations a day. People just contact us and request materials. We pull the items and call when they are ready. People come to the front doors, place their ID on the table and step back to the 6-foot line. Then we check the ID, and place their items on the table. We are able to limit contact between patrons and staff. We also quarantine all returned items for 72 hours.
Staff also has found a way to engage patrons online via Facebook. Sonia Vanderworth has found unique ways to engage people via Facebook. She asked folks to share their cooking items during this time spent with family and Sonia shared her cakes and playing the “Nailed It” cooking show. She also asked folks to share their works of art with us. The random winners received a free kid’s combo card from Raising Cane’s.
Elisa Cruz has also been very busy helping to make videos with staff that discuss using our e-resources, using our materials via curbside delivery, National Poetry Month, and many more! These videos are all available via our Facebook page and soon to be available on our YouTube channel. John Mullen has been performing poetry readings and poetry suggestions. John loves to read and write poetry.
Laura England-Biggs and I have both been sharing puzzles, information, and performances from other libraries or educational websites. Laura shared FREE Sesame Street e-books for multiple platforms and an emoji Pictionary contest. I have been sharing Englewood Public Libraries’ storytime hours with their director who plays guitar and sings (I promise never to sing in public)! I also shared the Yukon Public Libraries’ great video explaining how everyone is feeling right now in quarantine. Check it out! This is a very well done video.
And of course we are sharing any COVID updates and changes to the Directed Health Measures (DHMs). We also will use Facebook to announce any changes in our hours of service or types of services. For instance, we have just this week placed tax forms and instruction booklets on the table outside during work hours. We are also providing a “donation rack” on the front porch.
Stay informed, stay engaged! Check out our Facebook page for more updates and information.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
