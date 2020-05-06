Walker: Embracing the changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 7, the library was closed to the public.

Staff is still working inside the building, but we are greatly missing our patrons.

The idea that we would not have patrons visiting us in May, is just something we didn’t see coming. This pandemic has altered the way we think, act, behave, and interact with each other. Nothing seems to be the same.

Libraries around the world have had to alter their services and programs to accommodate the community needs.

Since we can’t have people in the building, how do we still provide services and materials?

Our staff worked out the many details in starting curbside delivery. It has been going very well and we are averaging about 112 circulations a day. People just contact us and request materials. We pull the items and call when they are ready. People come to the front doors, place their ID on the table and step back to the 6-foot line. Then we check the ID, and place their items on the table. We are able to limit contact between patrons and staff. We also quarantine all returned items for 72 hours.