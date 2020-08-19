Walker: Exciting times for Keene Memorial Library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I know the last 6 months have really been a time of uncertainty, confusion, and frustration due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We here at the library have seen more changes than we care to see ever again, however, we are also experiencing a time of growth and development which helps us keep our spirits up. Many of you know that the library is in the middle of a capital campaign to build a new 2-story expansion to the east of the current building. The current plans are to remodel the interior of the current building and add a brand-new addition, all while keeping the current exterior as the focal point.

We have been working hard on this project since late 2016. Council approved moving ahead in 2017, and we have been working on marketing, committee development, fundraising, and laying the platform for the entire project. We have gone through the 2019 flood and the 2020 pandemic and, needless to say, both these natural disasters slowed our progress. As someone that lived in Valley and had to deal with repairs and relocating, I can say it was a tough year for a fundraising campaign. And again in 2020, with a tough economic climate, we are seeing the same thing.