Walker: Exciting times for Keene Memorial Library

I know the last 6 months have really been a time of uncertainty, confusion, and frustration due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We here at the library have seen more changes than we care to see ever again, however, we are also experiencing a time of growth and development which helps us keep our spirits up. Many of you know that the library is in the middle of a capital campaign to build a new 2-story expansion to the east of the current building. The current plans are to remodel the interior of the current building and add a brand-new addition, all while keeping the current exterior as the focal point.
We have been working hard on this project since late 2016. Council approved moving ahead in 2017, and we have been working on marketing, committee development, fundraising, and laying the platform for the entire project. We have gone through the 2019 flood and the 2020 pandemic and, needless to say, both these natural disasters slowed our progress. As someone that lived in Valley and had to deal with repairs and relocating, I can say it was a tough year for a fundraising campaign. And again in 2020, with a tough economic climate, we are seeing the same thing.
But now we are moving forward again with momentum and hiring an Owner’s Representative to oversee the project and move it through to the final stages. This company will have construction knowledge and be able to ensure we are getting exactly what we ask for. Although we have a plan already established, we will be holding some community forums in the fall to ensure that the community is on board with all the details of the project. Now that the two houses on the library block are being sold and soon razed, the project could be tweaked to encompass the new property. Once our final plans are set in stone, we will go out to bid for the library architecture firm to finish the project. If mother nature cooperates, we are planning to break ground in 2021. Things will move quickly in the Spring when we plan on approaching our financial goals. There are a lot of decisions to be made in the next 12 months and twice as much work to endure.
All in all, we hope to have a new community center for the Fremont community completed by 2023. This new community center will encompass areas for adults, teens, and children. Not only materials for each division, but also makerspaces, study spaces, gaming spaces, and a Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook. Our plans also include a large multipurpose community meeting room that can hold up to 200 people and be divided into three separate meeting spaces. Attached to these rooms will be a catering kitchen to allow for programming and catering for meetings. These meeting rooms will also be equipped with technology to last for the near future.
Stay tuned and watch both the Friends and the library’s Facebook pages, of course the newspaper, and the Thursday morning radio spots. This expansion is the positive momentum Fremont needs!
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
