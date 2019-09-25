Most of you know that the library is working on expanding the library building to the east and adding about 50% more space. This project began clear back in 2016, 2 weeks after I began as the Director. Since then, we have received a community voted $2 million bond and over $1 million in city and private funding. We have been working diligently to prepare for this project.
The Friends of Keene Memorial Library recently hired a consulting firm, Strawhecker LLC, to provide assistance with Fundraising—I wrote about this a few weeks ago. This sets the stage for the current work we are doing with Strawhecker. The committees for the fundraising project are almost complete, but we are still looking for a few additional bodies for our committees. If you are interested in serving on any committees to help with the expansion project, please feel free to reach out to me at tina.walker@fremontne.gov. I did a survey a couple of months ago requesting contact information for those wanting to serve on the committees. I reached out to everyone who completed the surveys that wanted to serve on the committees.
I scheduled meetings for those interested in volunteering. The next meeting will be Friday, the 27th at noon in the 2nd-floor Library Admin office. If you are interested in serving and can’t make this meeting, please feel free to email me or call me at the library. I can hold 1:1 meetings or schedule another meeting next week. We will also be scheduling some after-hours “Snacks in the Stacks” and other events to provide the community with the opportunity to tour the library and see why we need additional space and why the current building needs remodeled.
You have free articles remaining.
If there are any organizations or groups in the community that I have not presented the expansion project to, please feel free to contact me to schedule a presentation. Many people have questions about the project so this is an opportunity to answer those questions.
I look forward to completing this project and making a beautiful community Hub in the center of Fremont that all patrons can enjoy. A big “Thank you” to all those who have been supporting the project and the library. Without you, we couldn’t be such a strong resource for the community and provide the stellar service my staff provides 7 days a week.