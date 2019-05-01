In April, I was approached and asked if the Friends of Keene Memorial Library and Keene Memorial Library had any interest in sponsoring the Omaha Food Truck Association for a Flood Relief Rally. I had read that the food trucks had done a rally for other flood-ravaged communities and I thought that was a wonderful idea. This idea was a fast-growing, last minute kind of planning, but we managed to get it scheduled for April 7th.
The various food trucks from the OFTA came into the Farmer’s Union Insurance parking lot and prepared great food. The trucks provided food free of charge with a goodwill donation bucket at each truck. The event ran from 12-2 and the area was packed full. We were able to raise over $3500, all of which was shared locally with families in need.
The Friends group, the library, and the OFTA group had worked together to identify 5 families in Fremont that were struggling and in dire need of a cash infusion. Each and every family that came to pick up their donation was ecstatic and shared with me how much this meant to them and why, even the smallest donations, were a blessing. Another family spoke about how their trailer was completely ruined and gutted and they were paying rent on an apartment and still making lot rent payments at the same time. This donation would help them be able to make that double payment.
One family that volunteered to be identified in this story, were the Andersons – Keith, Julie, Ruger, Rowdy, and Meadow. Julie and her children are some of our most active library patrons. Their children love books and love the library. Julie had shared that the family, including pets, were all living in a camper, which they moved from 1 place to another for the first few weeks after the flood. I spoke to Julie and asked how things were going. She told me about the trials and tribulations of being displaced and how hard it was to be living in a camper. They even had one night where the heater wasn’t really keeping up and it got really, really cold because the temps dipped down below 40.
Last week I met with Julie and the kids to present them with one of the donation envelopes. She was moved to tears by the generosity of the community. Julie explained that they were still battling to try and get their home repaired, but the latest news was possible structural issues. They were waiting to hear confirmation on whether or not they could start thinking about repairing their home. She estimated it would be months before they were going to be able to go home.
So a sincere thank you from us to everyone who helped make this fundraiser a success. Please know that these families could not have been more thankful or moved by the donations.