Walker: Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale

Well, folks, it is about that time again for the Friends annual Book Sale extravaganza. We have been very busy here at the library taking donations of used books and the Friends have been busy sorting and storing the books. They are also in the process of sorting to prepare for the book sale. This year the sale is early and happening on March 19-22. Admission is $10

The schedule this year will run as follows: Thursday, March 19, 5-8 p.m.; Friday, March 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22, Noon-4 p.m.

The prices this year will be: Hardcover $1, Paperback .50, Magazines .10, Games/puzzles $1, Nearly New $2.50, Media .50, and any size box Romance paperback $3.

If you are a member of Friends, they are looking for volunteers to help out with the sale. If you are not a member of the Friends, you should be so sign up! If you are part of a large organization that has a group wanting to help move boxes and books, please feel free to volunteer. If you know of someone that can help lift heavy boxes, Wednesday afternoon before the sale and Sunday after the sale, we can always use some muscle. It is also a great workout! Just send an email to me here at the library tina.walker@fremontne.gov or call me 402-727-2694 and I will get you setup with the Friends for volunteering. If calling, please leave a voicemail if I am not in.