This weekend I had the privilege of attending the NE-IA District Kiwanis Convention in Lincoln. I have been a Kiwanis member for over two years and the convention helped to highlight why I participate in a service organization.
I also heard speakers that encouraged great leadership and just being thankful each day for the little things in life. The convention had high school scholarship winners, high school international officers, and high school key leaders – the next generation of leaders. We learned first-hand how we are impacting the lives of children. Kiwanis focuses on “hands-on service” and getting out to meet people face-to-face.
Meeting those we support and seeing their faces when they talk about how we impacted their lives is something that stays with you and fills your heart.
My role as a Librarian allows me to enjoy seeing our role in the community and how we impact lives at the library. The two roles fit very well together. I also was able to recognize my leadership style was very close to that being described at the convention. My entire leadership philosophy is to lead from the bottom up and my biggest influence in leadership has been Jim Collins, the author or “Good to Great”. Both of these ideas were discussed at the convention and they quoted Jim Collins often. I like the idea of the upside down pyramid. The old-time leadership dynamics had the leader sitting at the top of the pyramid, telling everyone below them what to do and how to do it. The reverse image has the leader sitting at the bottom of the staff lifting them up. This role provides much more autonomy for the employees and helps to encourage them and allows them grow. Jim Collins refers to this leadership style as Level 5 leadership, but entails much more depth.
We ended the weekend watching bits of performance pieces from the Penguin Project out of the Lincoln Community Playhouse. The Penguin Project is a musical theatre production that casts children and young adults with disabilities in all roles. Those individuals (Artists) will get assistance from on-stage peers (Mentors). Some of the performers attended the conference and performed music from the Wizard of Oz. We were simply blown away by the performances. Morrie Enders, the Executive Director of the Lincoln Community Playhouse, spoke to us about how this project came to be and what an impact it has made on the community. Seeing these kids light up on stage and step outside their comfort zones to bring us such wonderful performances again inspired me to help others even more.
So all in all, the weekend was a huge success. It inspired me, lifted my spirits, and of course, helped me to grow more bonds with other Kiwanians throughout Nebraska and Iowa. If you are not currently a member of a service organization, I would highly recommend you look into joining. Giving just a little sometimes gives you back ten-fold.