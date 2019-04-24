Last week I was having a conversation with someone about flood damage because we both were still dealing with the aftermath of the floods. This is a conversation I have had many times since March 15th. The same theme occurs during these conversations - the flood waters may have receded, but the damage and the cleanup are far from over. She said they finally were able to get into their home last weekend and until she saw the devastation up close and personal, she really didn’t understand the impact it makes on people. They lost all their possessions and had a foot a muddy water yet to remove.
We were both mentioning that as people give condolences and their apologies for the damage, unless you actually suffer the loss and have to see, cleanup, and restore the damaged areas, the severity of the impact may not be as evident. I know first-hand how much stress, anxiety, and frustration goes into having part of your home unlivable. Every day I come home and realize how much I have lost, and that I can’t even use that part of my home for many months to come. At least I got to go home.
One of the hardest parts has been remembering all the little things I lost or realizing I lost things that I didn’t even know were in the basement. Of course I knew I lost the furnace, water heater, furniture and washer/dryer. What I forgot about were the photos, letters, knickknacks and other memorabilia. The other hard part is thinking about how much work is left to be done, and how long it is going to be until I am able to “live” in my basement again.
Another group of people that have had a unique challenge after the flooding are the college students. At the library, we proctor college exams for students; one of our students not only was flooded and displaced, but had to continue completing schoolwork and taking exams all through the aftermath. So throw in all the other work and stresses, then put that cherry on top.
I hope that if you are reading this, you understand the impact the flood damage has made on individuals. The flood waters have gone, but people are still displaced, cleaning out, fighting with insurance companies, trying to figure out the next 6 months of their lives, and finding funding to rebuild. So please, be patient with people and remember, they may still be dealing with a lot of stress and flood-related work.
The library is still providing FEMA handouts, access to online forms, paper assistance forms, and directions to the Disaster Recovery Center and the donation centers. We also have computers available for those that might not have internet or lost their computers in the flood. If anyone has information to share with the public about finding assistance or application forms, feel free to drop them off at the library.