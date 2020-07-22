Walker: Good information

Trying to make sure the information is based on facts that are not swayed one direction or another, is something important to researchers and librarians. It is something that should be important to everyone, especially today. Sharing information that isn’t reliable or has poor authority can be harmful to people. For example, if I shared a video I found online that showed people how to properly clean a garbage disposal by mixing bleach and vinegar together, I could be literally causing the death of someone. These two chemicals mixed together create chlorine gas. Chlorine gas has been used as a chemical warfare agent, so it’s not something you want to be producing and inhaling in your home. Maybe the video shows it is safe, but in reality, they are not using bleach and vinegar. I should not be sharing this video with anyone or making claims of accuracy or reliability.