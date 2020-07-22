Walker: Good information

I was recently watching John Oliver on the “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and I was very surprised at the topic – good information. As a librarian, I was most pleased and excited that John was talking about how the internet is full of information and people will believe anything they read, even without knowing whether the content is reliable or factual. This statement has been my answer to everyone that has asked me in the last 10 years, what I was going to do with my life when librarians were no longer needed. Librarians have always taught how to identify whether information is factual, truthful, or reliable and with the advent of the internet, librarians are needed now more than ever, to help identify information.
When I was in an academic setting, I often taught Library Instruction 101 or gave lectures in classrooms on identifying valid and reliable information for research papers and projects. The one thing I taught all students was the C.R.A.P.P. test—Currency, Relevance, Authority, Accuracy, and Purpose. I would show students how to look at a website or piece of information and check for all or some of these characteristics. For example, if they were writing a paper about how telephones work, but they were citing a document from 1969, this probably isn’t relevant, unless they were discussing the history of phones. Certainly not information on how phones currently work. Or they could be doing research on a certain religion, only to find that the author of the website was anti-(that)religion. This information would definitely be swayed a specific direction.
Trying to make sure the information is based on facts that are not swayed one direction or another, is something important to researchers and librarians. It is something that should be important to everyone, especially today. Sharing information that isn’t reliable or has poor authority can be harmful to people. For example, if I shared a video I found online that showed people how to properly clean a garbage disposal by mixing bleach and vinegar together, I could be literally causing the death of someone. These two chemicals mixed together create chlorine gas. Chlorine gas has been used as a chemical warfare agent, so it’s not something you want to be producing and inhaling in your home. Maybe the video shows it is safe, but in reality, they are not using bleach and vinegar. I should not be sharing this video with anyone or making claims of accuracy or reliability.
This topic has come up a great deal recently as people continue to share information that does not meet the CRAPP Test, via Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, email, or Twitter. There are many platforms being used but the problem is the same—listening to invalid information. I saw a video of a kid vaping and wearing a face mask, showing smoke coming out all over the place, claiming masks don’t work. Most importantly, the mask he was using wasn’t made of approved materials like cotton. It is like people making crocheted masks and thinking they do any good at stopping germs. You have to use approved materials like Bill Nye the Science guy showed us. That video by Bill Nye definitely meets the CRAPP test. So please, make sure information you are sharing is meeting the test: Currency, Relevance, Authority, Accuracy, and Purpose. If not, don’t share or reshare that content. Let’s try to reduce the invalid information spewing all over the internet.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.