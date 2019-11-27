The holidays are always a very busy time at Keene Memorial Library and this year is no exception.
We kicked off the holidays with the White Light Tree lighting in November.
What a great turnout!
More than 450 people attended the lighting and were awed by the new tree donated by our private donor! This tree will last for many years to come. A big thank you to Brite Ideas for creating this beautiful tree and getting it installed in time.
The staff did an amazing job getting this event planned alongside our sponsor—Digg Site Productions and their co-directors, Dana and Joel Reeves.
Next we will have the “Holiday Crafts and Gifts” on Dec. 2, from 5–6:30 p.m. Come make large ornaments and upcycled picture frames. Then we will have “DIY Hot Cocoa” on Dec. 10 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Come warm up with us by learning to make hot cocoa from scratch for yourself or to give to a friend. Both events are free and open to the public.
Lastly, we have “Storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus” on Dec. 17 from 7–8 p.m. Come enjoy Christmas cookies, a great story with the Claus family, and of course, enter into the drawing to win one of our three stockings, donated by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. This event is always popular, so come early to get a good seat.
On another note, the expansion project moves forward as we work with the Strawhecker firm on fundraising.
The Friends of Keene Memorial Library recently received a $50,000 donation from Tom and Evelyn McKnight. Thank you to Evelyn and Tom for supporting our project! This week we also learned that we are the recipients of the Raymond and Sedona Knapp trust. We will be receiving another $200,000.
As the library “A Trust” group dissolves, following the donation of the two houses to the city, the library fund will also be receiving a large sum from the trust. As we move forward into the holidays and fundraising season, please remember to make donations payable to Friends of Keene Memorial Library or donate online or in person at the Fremont Area Community Foundation to the Keene Memorial Library fund.
Currently with pledged funds, city funds, Friends funds and trusts, we are about $3.6 million available for the expansion project. The goal amount for the project is $10 million. We are working on several local grants and developing groundwork for larger match grants. The firm is reaching out to folks on the various committees to get groups together. Our goal date for groundbreaking is still set for fall of 2020. We are excited that this project continues forward with momentum.
And last but not least, a big “thank you” to Barbara and Thom Christensen with co-chairing this project! Your wisdom and knowledge are priceless.
So enjoy the holidays and remember, we are closed Thursday and Friday.