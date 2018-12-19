As Christmas approaches, there are many activities and events throughout Fremont where children can visit with Santa Claus. For the second year, the library is providing a Santa Claus Storytime so children can not only visit Santa and his elf but also take pictures, have snacks, and maybe win a prize!
On Thursday, December 20th, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be arriving at Keene Memorial Library at 4:00 pm for a special storytime. They will both read to the children while snacks and drinks are provided to the attendees. Following the storytime, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library will be drawing for 3 special, stuffed stockings. Each stocking is full a prize, candy, and toys for the kids. So when you arrive to make sure you get your child’s name in the hat for the drawing!
On Monday, December 31, we will once again host the Noon Year’s Eve celebration complete with crafts and a countdown/balloon drop. Join us at 11:30 am and help your child ring in the Noon Year with refreshments, a party hat, and a photo booth! This is an event for the whole family, so come and join the library staff in ringing in 2019.
As far as hours for the library, we will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We will resume regular hours (9:30 am – 8:30 pm) on Wednesday the 26th. We will also be closing at 5:30 on Monday, New Year’s Eve and be closed for New Year Day. We will reopen on January 2nd with regular hours. So if you have any materials on hold or need to renew items, make sure you get them before we close!