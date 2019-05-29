Last week, I was invited to participate on a panel in Lincoln to discuss and share information in regard to Humanities Nebraska and the support they lend to the organizations and groups throughout Nebraska. There were several panels over two days. Nonprofits, libraries, schools, and other groups had the opportunity to discuss the impact Humanities Nebraska makes in communities all across the state.
One of the first parts of the discussion panel is “How do Nebraskans know what Humanities Nebraska (HN) is and does for the state?” This was a very good question. HN does a tremendous amount of work throughout the state to promote history, culture, literature, and community conversations. Their website shares this quote, “The humanities are how we explore who we are collectively, and individually, and what it means to be human through reading, learning, thinking, questioning, and discussing.”
They provide opportunities to explore, learn, and discuss these various topics. As an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, they provide nonprofits grant funding to provide educational opportunities in the humanities field. Some of the events they provide are: 300 speakers with programs on the humanities, Chautauqua events, Capitol Forum on America’s Future, Prime Time Family Reading Time (Prime Time), Nebraska Warrior Writers, Museum on Main Street, Governor’s Lecture in Humanities, Nebraska History Day, and the Nebraska Literary Tour App.
Here at Keene Memorial Library, we partner with the Friends of Keene Memorial Library to bring in at least two speakers a year from their list of 300. We can bring in more than two which we have done. We also participate in Prime Time. This is a quickly growing program and we are actually hitting capacity with our attendance. Nebraska is 2nd in the nation for participation in Prime Time. HN provided the results of a 10-year impact study done on Prime Time, and learned that students who participated in their early elementary years, outperformed their peers on grade level content in standardized exams. They score higher in language arts and reading, mathematics, science, life science, and other subjects. Long term impacts of programs like this are some of the benefits of Humanities Nebraska!
If you would like to peruse the speaker list of HN, just go to their website https://humanitiesnebraska.org/speakers/speakers-bureau.html and check out the PDF or online search version for speakers. If you see anything of interest that you would like to see the library provide, please feel free to email library.info@fremontne.gov . Just give us the name of the Speaker, where you found it (HN), and the topic. If you have suggestions for dates and times, that could be beneficial as well. This year, Matt Mason has been selected as the State Poet, and he will be providing lectures and workshops through HN’s speaker bureau. This is one speaker we are targeting to bring to Fremont for a workshop or Poetry Slam. We will have more details as we work out the event. So stay tuned!