As many of you might know, Keene Memorial Library has many programs and services to offer to children, teens, and adults. We often reach out to the community to find out what programs we can incorporate into our schedule, specifically into our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) programming. Since our staff has the education and skills to teach courses and programs in STEAM, we are able to add these programs to our repertoire of classes. Recently the staff started researching how to add computer coding to our STEAM programs and they decided to upgrade our Get Your Tech On for Tweens (also called Tween Tech Time) by adding a coding class.
Coding is a valuable skill for our kids to have in their toolboxes. Many of the jobs that our kids will be vying for will call for some level of coding expertise. Even if they aren’t computer programmers, some form of coding may be required for the jobs they occupy. According to Burning Glass research center, “For students looking to increase their potential income, few other skills open the door to as many well-paying careers. Nearly half (49%) of all jobs that pay more than $58,000 require some coding skills, according to their analysis”. Popular coding languages include Javascript, Python, SQL and XML. We won’t be teaching coding in those languages but will be working in Scratch, which is a beginner’s platform that gives kids a foundation in coding basics which they can apply to later learning.
We’re going to start incorporating computer coding into the activities offered each Wednesday afternoon. The target audience is tweens (kids ages 9-13) and we will meet from 3:00—4:30 each Wednesday starting September 12. Don’t worry if your kids can’t make it right at 3:00 because we will be doing setup for the first part of the class. That first week will be an introduction to coding with curriculum from Google CS First.
After the first week, we will continue to explore the STEAM-related gadgets that our tweens may already be familiar with – Ozobots (small robots that can be programmed using colored markers on paper), LittleBits (snap-together circuits) and Osmo (an iPad-based gaming system).
October 3 will bring another week of computer coding class followed by a week of experimentation with the technology tools. Then on October 17 we will start a 6-week session based on Coder Dojo lessons, where each week builds on the previous week’s learning.
So if your tweens are interested in developing their coding skills, or they simply want to see what all this coding stuff is about, please encourage them to come to the classes. Parents are welcome to join us for coding classes too! You can find our schedule on our website. Feel free to contact our Children’s Librarian, Laura England-Biggs, with any questions Laura.Biggs@fremontne.gov