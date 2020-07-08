Walker: Libraries and inclusion

With the many issues happening in the world today, one of those issues that closely hits home for libraries is racism and inclusion.
We closely follow the tenets of the American Library Association (ALA) and their Bill of Rights and recently the ALA Executive Board with the Black Caucus of ALA (BCALA) posted an article calling for all libraries and library staff, “to be advocates of all races and backgrounds to abolish racism against Black people and against all People of Color and to see to it that it has no place in our institutions, our policies, our practices, and our behaviors” (ALA.org, 6/1/2020).
I also recently watched a video produced by one of our own, Garry Clark, which clearly spelled out “what a black life is worth” to me. I was moved and I realized that looking at other people’s plights, helps me grow as a person.
Many of you probably already know that diversity is one of the ALA’s key commitments and guiding principles. Some of the statements urged for libraries to be more proactive and preventative against racism.
Many of us have had that moment when someone in your presence makes a comment that is very racist or inappropriate. What your response is to that comment determines whether you are a passive supporter or an active supporter. As the Library Director, I have had many conversations with people where I have been uncomfortable with their comments, but I just found a way to change the topic or some other passive way to avoid the discussion all-together.
I now know, my response matters and needs to be more active.
Watching the George Floyd case play-out on live television and discussing this with my family, I have really discovered that I need to be a better activist.
My video list has expanded as well as my reading list. I have been listening to the audiobook “The Hate U Give” and I was crying in the first 15 minutes. That book makes you see things in a different light. One kid, Chris, is a white kid dating a black girl from the poor side of town. He eventually has to deal with issues she deals with every day and realizes he didn’t understand racism and never would have understood what she was going through, until he experienced it himself.
I absolutely believe, if you’ve never lived it, you can’t understand it fully.
Being a white female in an administration role, growing up in poverty, I see the world differently than many of my friends and colleagues. My background also is the reason I am in libraries helping other people. It is in my nature to help others and to understand others and to support those different from the majority.
I believe in supporting diverse populations and in doing my job as a Library Director that can mean many things.
We developed a collection that represents everyone. We do not fill our shelves with just one side of an issue. We bring in materials to help educate people on topics such as diversity, racism, and historically disenfranchised groups. We have added new books about anti-racism and how to be a better activist. The staff have created a display in honor of Black History Month that we missed when we were closed and it highlights the books we have added.
I am hoping to be a better advocate for our minorities in Fremont and hope I can help some people and educate people.
One person can’t change the world, but thousands of people doing a little, can make a difference.
I am a member of the Multicultural and Inclusion Council and hope this is a first step to better activism.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.