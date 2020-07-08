Walker: Libraries and inclusion

I now know, my response matters and needs to be more active.

Watching the George Floyd case play-out on live television and discussing this with my family, I have really discovered that I need to be a better activist.

My video list has expanded as well as my reading list. I have been listening to the audiobook “The Hate U Give” and I was crying in the first 15 minutes. That book makes you see things in a different light. One kid, Chris, is a white kid dating a black girl from the poor side of town. He eventually has to deal with issues she deals with every day and realizes he didn’t understand racism and never would have understood what she was going through, until he experienced it himself.

I absolutely believe, if you’ve never lived it, you can’t understand it fully.

Being a white female in an administration role, growing up in poverty, I see the world differently than many of my friends and colleagues. My background also is the reason I am in libraries helping other people. It is in my nature to help others and to understand others and to support those different from the majority.

I believe in supporting diverse populations and in doing my job as a Library Director that can mean many things.