Walker: Libraries are much more than print resources

When I think about libraries back in the 80s & 90s when I was a kid, all you ever saw were books and print resources. Even having a copy machine was a big deal. The library still used overhead projectors and Elmos for showing materials. This was a much different library than I work in today.

Today’s world mostly functions around technology. Banking is being done on mobile devices and allows for taking pictures of checks for deposit. Doctors are using 3D scanning now to image people’s ailments. Realtors are now sending documents for closings via DocuSign. Taxes are being done online and payments are directly deposited into checking accounts. Every aspect of your life is touched by technology in some way. This is no different for libraries.

