Walker: Libraries are much more than print resources

When I think about libraries back in the 80s & 90s when I was a kid, all you ever saw were books and print resources. Even having a copy machine was a big deal. The library still used overhead projectors and Elmos for showing materials. This was a much different library than I work in today.
Today’s world mostly functions around technology. Banking is being done on mobile devices and allows for taking pictures of checks for deposit. Doctors are using 3D scanning now to image people’s ailments. Realtors are now sending documents for closings via DocuSign. Taxes are being done online and payments are directly deposited into checking accounts. Every aspect of your life is touched by technology in some way. This is no different for libraries.
The library catalog is now built on a technology foundation. Our Integrated Library System (ILS) is SirsiDynix Horizon with an Enterprise platform. To you that means nothing, to us, it means almost every single thing done in the library runs through this ILS. It is a complicated piece of software that we manage daily to allow patrons to look up materials, place holds, request materials, download electronic resources, access our ebook databases, and is the backbone to all staff work done behind the scenes to make resources available. We also have software for Summer Reading Program sign-ups, regular meeting schedules, staff scheduling, cloud-based services, our Email database for library patrons, and even American Broadband for internet for public and staff networks. Simply put, we have technology built into almost every single aspect of the library.
Because we are so heavily leaning toward technology, our staff is scheduling a new program called Technology Tuesdays, that allows patrons to learn about Library-related technology. For Technology Tuesdays library staff have shown patrons how to use our eReading resources and how to use the library’s website and online catalog, including searching and placing materials on hold. Future sessions will include setting up an email address and managing your email account, using the library eLearning resources, using the Google Suite of apps and using some social media. Our plan is to be flexible with what we are teaching to make sure that we are meeting the instructional needs of our patrons.
We still are currently short our IT person, and once that position is filled, we will be able to add to these programs and allow for much more IT and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related education and training. Recently, we received a large grant from a trust that allowed us to purchase a significant amount of STEM-related curriculum and training tools. Hopefully, we can have a Makerspace up and running before the Summer Reading Program kicks into full speed.
Shifting gears to introduce and educate the community on technology-related issues is part of our current Strategic Plan, and will be included in the new Strategic Plan to be completed before October 2020.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.