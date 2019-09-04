One of the many services the library provides is access to several educational-online databases. These online learning platforms allow an individual to learn anything from SQL coding to speaking Chinese. The library provides these databases for anyone with an active library card. You just go to our website and click on eLibrary to see the extensive list of resources available to library patrons.
For example, we have a database called Mango Languages that allows you to learn up to 72 different languages while you drive your car, walk the dog, or enjoy your morning run. Imagine, learning how to speak Spanish or Chinese, all while you get your daily exercise! There is an App you can download on your phone that you can just plug your earbuds into and learn any of these languages. Another great learning tool is Lynda.com or LinkedIn Learning (name is changing). You can learn business skills, software, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals. Lynda.com video library is full of engaging, top-quality courses taught by recognized industry experts. We also have a subscription to Universal Class which provides over 500 online courses in 31 different educational categories.
You can take classes on Accounting, Real Estate, Entrepreneurship, Homeschooling, Web Development, or Law/Legal/Criminal. Does your office need help with medical billing or medical terminology? Do your employees need some training on Customer Service 101? Maybe someone needs help with typing and keyboarding skills. Maybe your IT folks need to learn CAD, Web Design, C ++, CMS, 3D Animation, etc. All of these can be learned online through the library’s website. It just requires you to have an active library card.
The problem for many folks working in Fremont is that they do not live here or do not own property here. This means they have to pay $35 a year to get a library card. This sometimes prevents people from getting a card and utilizing the resources available at Keene Memorial Library. As I have been partaking in many local meetings and discussions surrounding improving the local workforce, I began wondering how we could better serve the business community and its employees to be a part of the solution. So this month, I presented to the Library Board and City Council a solution to help local businesses get training for their employees – Business Internet Only library cards.
What this means is we can set up an account for a local business and they can allow their employees to use that library card for training purposes. We are still working on the process and setup of how this will work, but we have received approval from both the Library Board and City Council. We will have this setup by the end of September. If you have any questions or want more information about this new library card, please contact me at tina.walker@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694.