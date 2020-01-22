Some of you may have noticed that the monthly meeting of the Library Board was not held Monday. The meeting has been scheduled for Thursday the 23rd at 5 p.m. at the library. The Library Board meeting schedule is one of the items on our packed agenda. Since the board members are all volunteers, we have to be flexible with their individual schedules to allow each member to attend the meetings. We will be discussing the intervals, time, and dates of the meetings for 2020. Hopefully we can find a consensus.
Another item that may be a lengthy discussion is the review of Article 7 of the City Municipal Code pertaining to the Library Board’s authority and functionality. This item is old business since the Library Board started working on this item in early 2019. Recently, both the city attorney and Councilman Brad Yerger have both presented edits/changes of their own to Article 7. So to summarize, the Library Board was making edits to clean up the language and old content. The city attorney presented edits to change the language and change the board’s duties and responsibilities. Councilman Yerger, submitted a rewrite to also change the language regarding the library board’s authority and responsibilities, giving power back to the Library Board.
So what does this all mean? In the past, the Library Board was a governing body. In 2012, council voted to change the status of the board’s authority and Janet Davenport, then Director, rewrote the Library Board by-laws, which were approved by city council. The City Municipal Code, however, was never updated to reflect any of these changes. Issues arose in 2019 where the ordinance was used as a basis for decisions. City attorney’s office requested to amend Article 7 to reflect these changes. Councilman Yerger also presented a version of the amendment that gave the Library Board more authority in more of a hybrid board model.
Thursday will be the first time the library board weighs in on this discussion of changes to make a recommendation to city council in regard to editing Article 7. It sounds complicated, but in reality, it is all just to put in city code what the Library Boards’ authority and responsibilities are in today’s library role.
There are other items on the agenda listed on the city’s agenda page. If you have any input or questions please feel free to attend the meeting Thursday at 5:00 pm at Keene Memorial Library.