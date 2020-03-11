Walker: Library closed until Sunday

It has been quite the week already. If you have not heard, the public library is closed through Saturday, March 14. We are planning to reopen on the 15 with normal hours.
The closure was a precautionary step to help curtail the spread of the Coronavirus. Since a public library has over 300 visits a day, and the ages of individuals in the library ranges greatly, this is the best course of action. Even if the staff using proper protocols like hand washing and hand sanitizer, it is still a possibility that we would contact a person or surface where people have sneezed or coughed.
Because we cannot control other peoples’ hygiene practices, this is the best way not to perpetuate the virus spread. With a circulation of about 361 items a day, the odds of transferring the virus via materials are too strong a possibility. Staff is using special protocols to handle all incoming materials. We will continue to check-in items this week from the book drop only, answer calls, assist with online library materials, and clean the library from top to bottom.
You can still use our online website to place holds on materials for Sunday or next week. You can also renew your materials or check-out electronic books through Overdrive or RB Digital. We also have online magazines available through RB Digital’s Zinio. If you need assistance using electronic resources, please call the library at 402-727-2694.
We have been educating library staff on the virus since the initial outbreak. We normally use sanitized practices regularly, so we just amped up our practices. We also put together a page on our website called Coronavirus 2019 that has links to factual information from the CDC and a quick fact statistical website that updates information about the virus. We are encouraging our staff and patrons to please stay home if you have symptoms. Just better to be safe than sorry. Our goal is to disseminate factual and true information in regard to the coronavirus. People should know the extent of the infection and how to try and stay healthy.
Since we are closed, our meeting rooms are also closed, so any group or organization that had scheduled a meeting in our meeting rooms, will be canceled. We are trying to reach out to everyone to let them know, but in case you didn’t leave contact information I wanted to make sure I mentioned this.
We greatly look forward to reopening next week. We hope for the best and will see what the next week brings us. At least we will probably have the cleanest library when we reopen. Please be diligent in your own hygiene practices and stay safe. Please forgive the smell of Lysol. We will be sending good thoughts and prayers to the community of Fremont and surrounding areas.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.