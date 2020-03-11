Walker: Library closed until Sunday

We have been educating library staff on the virus since the initial outbreak. We normally use sanitized practices regularly, so we just amped up our practices. We also put together a page on our website called Coronavirus 2019 that has links to factual information from the CDC and a quick fact statistical website that updates information about the virus. We are encouraging our staff and patrons to please stay home if you have symptoms. Just better to be safe than sorry. Our goal is to disseminate factual and true information in regard to the coronavirus. People should know the extent of the infection and how to try and stay healthy.

Since we are closed, our meeting rooms are also closed, so any group or organization that had scheduled a meeting in our meeting rooms, will be canceled. We are trying to reach out to everyone to let them know, but in case you didn’t leave contact information I wanted to make sure I mentioned this.

We greatly look forward to reopening next week. We hope for the best and will see what the next week brings us. At least we will probably have the cleanest library when we reopen. Please be diligent in your own hygiene practices and stay safe. Please forgive the smell of Lysol. We will be sending good thoughts and prayers to the community of Fremont and surrounding areas.

Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

