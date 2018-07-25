Last Friday was the annual Keene Memorial Library stuffed animal sleepover. This event is the wrap up to the Summer Reading Program that runs from May through July. This year’s SRP theme was “Libraries Rock”. As usual, the stuffed animals, library staff, and volunteers had a fun, adventurous night in the library. Each year, young “parent” patrons bring in their stuffed animals “babies” and check them into the library daycare. The patrons get to register their babies, create a photo album to be filled with pictures of the night, and even do a health survey for their babies identifying allergies and food restrictions. Some of the unique animals we saw this year were a Uni-Lion, Uni-Panda, Sparkles, dolphins, llamas, and a deer. Of course the bats, bears, foxes, lambs, elephants, cats, snails, Hey Arnold dolls, dinosaurs and caterpillars were welcomed to the party.
The process really engages the children’s imagination and helps them learn how to deal with separation from their beloved stuffed animals. Some of the little tykes actually could not part with the babies overnight, so they wound up taking them home. Some really had to be coached by their caregivers to let the babies stay overnight. The babies do get picked up on Saturday so at least it is not too long of a separation.
Some of the activities they participated in were reading, playing Monopoly and other board games, eating pizza (or cucumbers), story time, using the library’s computers to play educational games, building with Legos, listening to children’s music CDs, exploring the library and the library’s collection, and hanging with their new friends. The animals ran all over the library and then at the end of the night, they were all tuckered out (along with the volunteers) and they all fell asleep in the library auditorium on the colorful foam square mat.
Some of the comments we received on our Facebook event were “they look like they are having a great time”, “what a darling post”, and “adorable”. The kids really enjoy spending time at the library and watching the event unfold throughout the night on Facebook. The staff takes pictures all night long and posts them to Facebook so the kiddos can see what their babies are up to.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.