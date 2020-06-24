Walker: More than just staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I know I often praise my staff and talk about how wonderful they are, but when you have a group of people who are as supportive as this library staff, it just comes natural. I was working on weeding my email inbox today and I came across several emails from Laura England-Biggs that made me stop and say to myself, “Wow! Laura has really stepped up and helped out with the missing full-time Library Technology Specialist position.” Because this work is done behind the scenes, direct with the vendors, many people are never aware of the amount of time and energy she has been putting into handling Library IT issues.

She has helped with everything from covering as Director in my absence, to handling IT discussions with our vendor for the self-check machine to handling Wi-Fi problems and printer issues. She also has been handling all the technical issues with our ILS Horizon by being the go-to for SirsiDynix tech support. In March, she wrote our policy on how to handle COVID in the library. There were many technical details we needed to hash out and this policy gave us a huge leg up in preparation for closing. It also is our guiding document on how to handle our reopening process. By the time you read this article, we will be fully open Monday-Friday. We were able to do this because we followed precautions and implemented ideas and decisions based on our COVID policy.