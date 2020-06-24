Walker: More than just staff

I know I often praise my staff and talk about how wonderful they are, but when you have a group of people who are as supportive as this library staff, it just comes natural. I was working on weeding my email inbox today and I came across several emails from Laura England-Biggs that made me stop and say to myself, “Wow! Laura has really stepped up and helped out with the missing full-time Library Technology Specialist position.” Because this work is done behind the scenes, direct with the vendors, many people are never aware of the amount of time and energy she has been putting into handling Library IT issues.
She has helped with everything from covering as Director in my absence, to handling IT discussions with our vendor for the self-check machine to handling Wi-Fi problems and printer issues. She also has been handling all the technical issues with our ILS Horizon by being the go-to for SirsiDynix tech support. In March, she wrote our policy on how to handle COVID in the library. There were many technical details we needed to hash out and this policy gave us a huge leg up in preparation for closing. It also is our guiding document on how to handle our reopening process. By the time you read this article, we will be fully open Monday-Friday. We were able to do this because we followed precautions and implemented ideas and decisions based on our COVID policy.
Laura has also been handling accounting for all fines waived since COVID started in March. As of the end of May, we have waived over $3,000 in fines. Since people were staying home and we were closed to the public, it wasn’t right to charge late fees when they can’t physically get here. Yes, we know not everyone was isolating, but the majority of our patrons are, as we take homebound patrons materials all the time.
Even though Laura has been helping to cover IT issues, she also managed to put together a Summer Reading Program with the help of her staff. We may not be able to have kids in the library, but the children’s department still wanted to do something for the kids and teens. They were able to get packets together and still handle the reading challenge for summer. The Friends of Keene Memorial Library donated some amazing prizes this year and increased the number of grand prizes to 30, instead of just 3 or 4. Hopefully, that will encourage more reading!
At first, the changes I wanted to make scared Laura a little, but she has come to understand how I work and think and get things done, as I have of her. We make a great team, so this week Laura gets a shout-out. Keep up the good work Laura! I couldn’t do this without you.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
